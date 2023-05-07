The Bureau of Meteorology and Marine Rescue NSW have issued warnings for strong winds and hazardous surf conditions on the Mid North Coast on Monday, May 8, as a low pressure system deepens.
A gale warning is now in effect for the Macquarie and Coffs coasts while storm force wind warnings are in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts. Southwesterly winds in those areas could reach up to 50 knots (92km/h) offshore.
Hazardous surf conditions are expected from the Byron to Eden coasts with wave heights of between five and six metres possible, particularly on south-facing parts of the coast.
These may be compounded by spring tides, which are tides that follow the full or new moon phase.
Heavy surf on the Mid North Coast may lead to localised damage. Coastal erosion is likely.
Boaters are being encouraged to play it safe and stay off the water in areas where warnings have been issued.
"Boaters planning to cross shallow waters and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage," Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said.
"Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and always wear a lifejacket.
"[And] remember to log-on with Marine Rescue via the Marine rescue app or via their local radio base."
The Weather Bureau warns that beach conditions may be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas.
Warnings will be updated regularly and are available on the Bureau's website.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
