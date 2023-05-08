The Macleay Argus
Update: Macquarie Coast gale and surf warning remains in place for Tuesday, May 9

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:00pm
Large seas led to this catamaran being washed ashore on the South Coast. Picture supplied by NSW Maritime
NSW Maritime has renewed its warning to boaters not to head offshore on Tuesday, May 9, with a severe weather warning remaining in place for the Mid North Coast and Lord Howe Island.

