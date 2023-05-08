Cars reached speeds of 190 kilometres an hour at the Mount Cooperabung NSW Hill Climb Championship Round 4.
Road registered and race cars took to the mountain track with reigning NSW hill climb champion Dean Tighe setting a new track record for Mount Cooperabung and completing the course in 22.2 seconds.
He beat the record previously set by Malcolm Oastler in 2019 by 0.113 seconds.
"Through the hairpin he was doing 180 kilometres an hour... and over the finish line he was going 190 kilometres an hour in this thing," said Kempsey Sporting Car club president Chris Seam.
Other entries also did well on the two day event held on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.
Matthew Brown and Jason Hickey placed second and third in the state championship both driving a red Audi RS4.
"They were absolutely next level," Mr Seam said.
"They nearly took out the top ten record which is amazing for a registered street car."
Despite Brown placing second, he didn't have the second fastest time at Mount Cooperabung.
Kempsey local Dave Murrow won the unregistered class and had the second fastest time on the track at 25.709 seconds.
"But because he's not state registered... he gets excluded," Mr Seam said.
"He actually does quite well... he used to drive for Ford.
"He's a quick old [fellow] for a 76-year-old."
Entries for this year's hill climb were down in comparison to previous years.
Mr Seam said that usual entrants had to attend to other commitments and competitions this weekend.
"It's just an unfortunate date because there was too much other motor sport on up and down the coast."
Mr Seam who is also chairman of the NSW hill climb advisory panel said that entries have taken a downturn at other rounds as well.
"It's something the panel will have to look at to try and gather back up but it's tough times," he said.
"People don't have the money to travel.
"At the moment, the inter-club level is the one that's sort of thriving."
Despite low numbers, Mr Seam said the weather was perfect on the two day event.
"We did have a brilliant weekend," he said.
"Top line cars [and] a new outright record which is unbelievable."
