Reigning state champion Dave Chandler claimed first place at the Scott's Hydraulics Kempsey 300 over the weekend (May 6-7) with navigator Jono Ryan.
The Port Macquarie local made it to the finish line just 15.283 seconds ahead of Griffith driver Dean Meginley and his navigator Craig Baul.
Following up in third place was Kempsey Macleay Off-Road club president Mathew Huxley and his navigator Tobi Turnbull.
Kempsey Macleay Off-Road club vice president Todd Wilson said there was some really close racing over the weekend.
"[Huxley] was leading up until the last lap," he said.
"He lost his fan belt and the idler pulley broke so it took him 12 minutes to fix that and that took him down from the lead to third."
The tight racing had continued all weekend with the Top Ten Shoot out winner Michael Spokes claiming a close second place behind Huxley in the first race on Saturday May 6.
"Him and Matt were having a really good tussle at the front until he had to withdraw his entry from the race," Mr Wilson said.
The Scott's Hydraulics Kempsey 300 was round two of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW off-road championship and round one of the Kings of Kempsey.
Hosted by the Kempsey Macleay Off-Road Club, this year saw large participation numbers with 50 entrants at Wittitrin race track.
The race has 48 starters but only 14 made it to the finish line.
"The thing about off road racing is attrition is the number one cause of position changes," Mr Wilson said.
"There's a lot that don't finish at Wittitrin... it's a hard track to get around."
The weekend event has been deemed a success with Mr Wilson recieving positive reviews from attendees.
"There were some really good new jumps in the arena [that] made for a really good spectator experience," Mr Wilson said.
"It got pretty dusty but all in all, it was a successful event."
Mr Wilson said he's looking forward to next year's Kempsey 300.
"We've got some fresh things planned from next year already...but we'll have to hold that under our hat until it gets closer," he said.
