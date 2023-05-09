The Macleay Argus
NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit rescue two kittens at Greenhill property

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
The NSW SES Kempsey Shire general land rescue team were busy with two kitten rescues. Picture supplied
It took cameras, drilling through brick walls and lasagne rations to rescue them but two kittens are now safe thanks to the efforts of the NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit.

