It's a conversation that many don't want to think about.
But the Lilli Pilli Ladies are hoping to ask the question ' what do you want to happen when you pass on?' in a special forum on end of life issues.
'With the End in Mind' is a free event held at the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday May 20.
Organised by the Lilli Pilli Ladies, the event aims to help the public have a conversation.
The Macleay-based charity fundraise and advocate for cancer and palliative care services including this month's information event.
Member Judy Saul said that the idea came about when it was suggested by one of the group's members who is a palliative care nurse.
"She noticed lots of times when [people's] loved ones are at the end of life that there's lots of disagreements," she said.
"All those sort of differences that happen between families."
With the information event, the group is hoping to make discussing end of life topics easier for people in the community.
"That's the idea of getting that conversation happening,"said Lilli Pilli Ladies member Judy Saul.
"We come into life and we have to go out at some stage.
"Coming to this event might just help you want to decide on something or there might be some little thing you... would like to know."
Community palliative care nurse Michelle Wilcox also said that people tend to shy away from the topic.
"We really need to end the stigma and improve communication around end-of-life in everyday conversations," Ms Wilcox said.
The forum will have a palliative nurse as a speaker with funeral directors, financial advisers, legal aid representatives, solicitors and even florists available for guests to speak to about specific inquiries.
Topics for discussion at the event will include will planning and nominating a power of attorney.
"Other topics include completing an Advanced Care Directive, encouraging open discussions with family members and carers about your wishes...and what services are available for someone at end of life," Ms Wilcox said.
"This relaxed, free event will be an afternoon get-together that celebrates the cycle of life, including the transition to death.
"It will help make this a conversation we are comfortable to have with our loved ones."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.