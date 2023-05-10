A 20-year-plan for Kempsey Airport, including an adventure park, has been made publicly available for community consultation for the month of May.
As owner and operator of Kempsey Airport, Kempsey Shire Council has created the Kempsey Airport Master Plan which will be on public exhibition until May 19.
Community members are able to provide feedback prior to councillors making a decision on adopting the plan.
Stakeholder consultation was carried out from July 14 to October 20, 2022 where Kempsey Airport's unrealised potential for commercial and private general aviation growth was acknowledged.
Once approved, the Airport Master Plan 2042 will act as the basis for future development of aviation facilities and infrastructure; determining aviation and non-aviation land use; and management of the airport environment.
The draft plan includes a new wildlife fence, upgrades to the existing general aviation pavement and apron areas, closure of the existing grass runway, and plans for construction of the Macleay Valley Adventure Park.
The development of the proposed adventure recreation park facility has raised concerns of some residents who oppose the idea.
One resident who is opposed to the adventure park is Noel Selby.
"Kempsey doesn't need an adventure park there," he said.
"I don't see us getting international events like skydiving in Kempsey. For starters, we don't have the appropriate accommodation to host international events.
"While it would be great, I just don't see it being used realistically and I just want what's best for the place," Mr Selby said.
The Master Plan also includes updated facilities to properly support emergency service aircraft operations including RFDS and CareFlight aeromedical services and NSW Fire Service emergency response.
The draft Kempsey Airport Master Plan is on public exhibition now until Friday, May 19. Have your say by visiting ksc.pub/airport-plan.
