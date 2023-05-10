The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The future of Kempsey Airport is on public exhibition until the end of May

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:34am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey airport defined development zones. Picture, Airport Master Plan 2042
Kempsey airport defined development zones. Picture, Airport Master Plan 2042

A 20-year-plan for Kempsey Airport, including an adventure park, has been made publicly available for community consultation for the month of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.