History: The turbulent career of Bellbrook artist Stephen Franks

By Columnist Phil Lee
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 4:00am
Stephen Franks at work on one of his paintings. Picture by Annie Reynolds
Nestled in the lower reaches of the Great Dividing Range, the picturesque National Trust village of Bellbrook has attracted many artists and writers in its time.

