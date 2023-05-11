Kempsey police have been busy attending to community calls, road accidents and cases of violence this past week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police Inspector Vince Nicholls to discuss the work the police have been up to.
A motorbike collided with a kangaroo on Crescent Head Road at 10:30pm on Wednesday May 3.
The 19-year-old driver was flung off the motorbike when he hit the kangaroo and landed in the middle of the road.
He contacted his mother who called emergency services to the scene.
The young man sustained injuries to his leg.
The kangaroo died at the scene.
"I'ts a timely reminder for people, in particular at night,to be aware of wildlife," Inspector Niccholls said .
Police have also been attending to incidents of weapons in public spaces in Kempsey.
A 45-year-old man was reported to be walking with a knife near a motel on Smith Street around 9:20pm on Wednesday May 3.
Police attended the scene and issued the man with an infringement notice.
A second incident occurred at a car park on Clyde Street at 10:15am on Friday May 5.
Members of the public had noticed a male in the car park holding a knife.
Police confiscated the knife and also issued an infringement notice to the man.
Police became aware last week of a fight that took place between two 20-year-old women.
The fight had taken place on April 23 near Gordon Nixon Avenue and George Hardiman Avenue with a large crowd of onlooker allegedly egging the women on.
Videos of the incident were uploaded to social media.
Inspector Niccholls said that police will prosecute any people identified to be fighting in public.
"We have a zero tolerance of violence full stop," he said.
"Violence in public places is also not okay and that's why we'll be taking action."
The two women have since been charged with affray with police still investigating the incident.
A fire on Eric Kennedy Street, West Kempsey was located by police at approximately 8:20pm on Wednesday May 3.
A blue 2010 Ford sedan suffered damage to the engine and rear window.
A jerry can was located near the scene and has been seized by police.
Police are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
Police attended to a fire on Middleton Street, South Kempsey at 11:25pm on Thursday May 4.
Rubbish included a mattress and a tire had been left at an out of use power pole.
Police say that it appears the mattress was lit on fire.
A second grass fire occurred near Middleton Street across from the bridge over the railway at 9:48pm on Saturday May 6.
No persons were injured and no property damage was caused by both the fires.
Police say that any witnesses to the incidents are encouraged to contact police.
A three-seater motorbike stolen around May 7 from Dondingalong was located by police on Tuesday May 9.
Police found the stolen bike at West End Street, South Kempsey and have seized the vehicle as well as other items found at the scene.
The motorbike had hit a telegraph pole but the owners of the vehicle have been contacted.
The persons responsible for stealing the motorbike have not yet been found and police are calling on witnesses who may have seen anyone riding the vehicle to come forward.
Police attended to a car accident on Plummer's Lane, Rainbow Reach at 10:50am on Saturday May 6.
A 79 year old man driving a Nissan X-Trail crossed into incoming traffic and hit an Izusu truck carrying scrap metal.
Police say they believe the elderly driver had a medical episode.
The Nissan X-Trail continued to drive into a guard rail which brought the car to a stop.
The driver of the truck underwent a breath test which returned a negative result.
The 79-year-old man was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for further assessment.
Police remained on the scene to divert traffic.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
