The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Weekly wrap May 11: what's kept Kempsey police busy

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:52pm, first published May 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Police Inspector Vince Nicholls and two of his busy team. Picture by Emily Walker
Mid North Coast Police Inspector Vince Nicholls and two of his busy team. Picture by Emily Walker

Kempsey police have been busy attending to community calls, road accidents and cases of violence this past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.