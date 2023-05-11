Kempsey Shire Council's draft annual budget for the upcoming financial year has been published for the public eye and is ready for community consultation for the month of May.
The 2023-24 budget was unveiled at the April Ordinary Meeting of Council and with Councillors providing their endorsement to place the draft budget on exhibition, it is now time for the community to review the plans and provide feedback.
Members of the community are able to provide feedback on the draft plan and budget until May 21, 2023.
Big winners included in the budget are the water and sewer network with over $46 million dedicated to maintenance and upgrades and around $50 million towards improving the road and bridge network.
Kempsey Shire Council Mayor, Leo Hauville, said the best outcomes are reached when the community engages in the decision-making process.
"I highly recommend that residents take the time to review the documents and provide feedback on the Council's plans for the upcoming financial year," said Mayor Hauville.
"The budget includes plans to advance several significant projects, such as the upgrading of Lloyd Park in Crescent Head and Horseshoe Bay, the construction of new water treatment plants for areas like Willawarrin, and the development of the Five Headlands Coastal Experience
Council has developed an Operational Plan which includes over 150 actions to be carried out over the next 12 months, including:
The 2023-24 Kempsey Shire Council Budget includes:
Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, Craig Milburn said replacing 56 timber bridges in the Kempsey Shire should wrap up within the coming financial year.
"Council's infrastructure delivery team will continue to work on this program, which is expected to be completed in April 2024, ensuring safer and more efficient transportation for the community."
Council's General Fund is forecast to record an operating deficit in 2023-24 of $1.1 million.
This indicates that council is not generating enough revenue to fund its operating costs. The principle reasons for this can be found in the Business Paper for the meeting held on April 18.
"Our financial position continues to be challenging with an operating deficit forecast for the financial year," said Mr Milburn.
Driving this is the impact of inflationary cost pressures, labour costs, and lately, rising interest rates and borrowing costs".
Another major hit to Kempsey Council's budget is the abolished Emergency Service Levy (ESL) by the State Government leaving council find an extra $369,000.
With the Operational Plan currently exhibition, changes required as a result of this announcement will not be included for public review.
Following the 28-day public exhibition period, council will review the submissions and update the Operational Plan.
The plan will then be presented at the Ordinary Meeting of council in June for adoption.
Also available for public comment in May is the Schedule of Fees and Charges, Revenue Policy, Rates Map, and the Long-Term Financial Plan.
Have your say at ksc.pub/budget2023.
