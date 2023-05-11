The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey Council's plan for 2023-24 is up for community consultation

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following feedback in May, the plan will then be presented at the Ordinary Meeting of council in June for adoption. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Following feedback in May, the plan will then be presented at the Ordinary Meeting of council in June for adoption. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Kempsey Shire Council's draft annual budget for the upcoming financial year has been published for the public eye and is ready for community consultation for the month of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.