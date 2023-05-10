The Macleay Argus
What's biting: a 'ripper' weekend of fishing ahead for the Macleay

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated May 10 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:18pm
Brice Hayward with a fantastic mulloway caught in the Hastings River.
May 10, 2023: After another period of large swell and strong south-west winds this weekend is lining up to be a ripper, with light westerly winds forecast from Friday morning with the odd shower.

Local News

