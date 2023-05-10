May 10, 2023: After another period of large swell and strong south-west winds this weekend is lining up to be a ripper, with light westerly winds forecast from Friday morning with the odd shower.
It should be a great weekend for a fish but remember Mother's Day is on Sunday so be sure to take mum out for a fish with you.
In the rivers, with the recent full moon the Hastings and Macleay have both produced a lot of large mulloway, with reports of fish weighing up to twenty kilos and mainly during the night high-tides.
On the bream front, results have been terrific in general and should continue over the coming weeks, lures are achieving terrific results during daylight hours, with soft vibes a standout success. On the bait front, mullet strips have been working particularly well. I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but flathead numbers continue to be terrific in the lower Hastings and Camden Haven Rivers.
Lures of all sorts have been working well, as well as mullet and the humble prawn on the bait front.
For luderick enthusiasts, there are a few fish off most breakwalls and wharfs, for those putting in the effort.
Off the rocks, the tailor bite remains to fire with some terrific fish again taken from most ledges, standouts locations are around Queens Head and Perpendicular Point. Garfish and large lures have worked well for the better models. Drummer numbers are slowly improving, with a few nice fish around Crowdy Head and Diamond Head.
On the beaches, tailor catches continue off most with quality fish above two kilos. Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie and Grants Beach have both fished well, particularly during evening sessions. A few flathead were caught throughout the week off North Shore beach and further north around Crescent Head.
Offshore, results have been quite mixed as have the conditions. The local FADs are still holding a few mahi mahi in good numbers with some nice fish amongst them.
The odd cobia, Spanish mackerel and longtail tuna have also been caught off South West Rocks and other close-in locations a little further south.
Plenty of bonito and tailor as well for those trolling close off the headlands. Bottom fishing has been steady with a few nice snapper and pearl perch about, while the flathead grounds have been fishing well if you are just after a quality feed.
Deep dropping fishing was a little quiet last week, which is usually the case around the full moon.
Things should pick up this week, with the forecast looking great for the weekend. It will be a great opportunity to head out that bit wider for a kingfish or cod.
Happy Mother's Day to all the mums that fish and to all the mums that put up with us fishing crazed kids.
