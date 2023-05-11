The Macleay Argus
Booroongen Djugun winners will host next year's Elders Olympics

By Ellie-Marie Watts and Ellie Chamberlain
May 12 2023 - 4:00am
Artwork of BlackBoyCreations by Jason Ridgeway featured on Booroongen Djugen team shirts and banner. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts
Kempsey Elders of Booroongen Djugun have been crowned the winners of this year's Elder's Olympics, giving them the honour of hosting in 2024.

