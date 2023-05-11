Clean-up continues following three-truck highway crash near Kempsey

Update: Friday, 4pm
Emergency crews remain on scene at an earlier crash between three trucks on the Pacific Highway at Verges Creek in the early hours of Friday morning, May 12.
The highway was closed in both directions for a number of hours, with traffic diverted along Macleay Valley Way.
The southbound lanes of the highway have now reopened.
One northbound lane remains closed as the clean-up continues.
Earlier
The Pacific Highway remains closed at Verges Creek, north of Kempsey, following a crash involving three trucks.
The B-double trucks collided about 4.30am on Friday, May 12.
Emergency services were called to the accident early this morning, with the highway closed in both directions.
On arrival, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District found two parked B-doubles well alight.
NSW Fire & Rescue and the SES attended and extinguished the blaze.
One driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
There is no indication of when the Pacific Highway will reopen, with the clean-up expected to take some time.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to plan their trip accordingly.
A diversion via Macleay Valley Way to travel between South Kempsey and Frederickton has been put in place.
South bound lanes are expected to open around 10am, however north bound lanes will remain closed to approximately after lunchtime.
Motorists and the community are asked to plan additional time into their travels through Kempsey, due to increased traffic flows. The Traffic Management Centre and NSW Police Force are monitoring traffic for any issues.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.