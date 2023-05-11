The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police investigating three-truck crash on the Pacific Highway

By Newsroom
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:05pm, first published May 12 2023 - 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the trucks involved in the crash has been destroyed due to fire damage. Picture supplied by Kempsey Police
One of the trucks involved in the crash has been destroyed due to fire damage. Picture supplied by Kempsey Police

Update: Monday 3pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.