Update: Monday 3pm
Police are currently investigating the three-truck crash that destroyed one vehicle and closed the Pacific Highway.
A 55-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for drug and alcohol testing after the incident occurred after 4:30am on Friday, May 12.
A 56-year-old man and 38-year-old male driver were also involved in the incident but did not require medical attention.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Tony Lenthall said that it appears at this stage that one truck carrying general freight collided with two other trucks.
"It's come up the back and clipped the two stationary trucks," he said.
"From the information I've received, it appears that the diesel fuel tank of the first truck was ruptured when it collided with the rear of the third truck... which has caused the fire."
Inspector Lenthall said that engine oil that was being carried by the oncoming freight truck also contributed to the blaze.
Fire and Rescue trucks from Macksville and Kempsey were joined by local RFS crews.
Specialist hazmat trucks from Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour attended the incident as well as a specialist foam truck from Urunga.
"The biggest thing is these incidents give off a very toxic smoke plume," Inspector Lenthall said.
"Firefighters can't approach the incident to extinguish it without wearing specialist breathing apparatus to protect them from the smoke,
"Our next role is then to identify what the actual loads are and to make sure there are no dangerous goods or hazardous substances."
The oil carried by the general freight truck was classed as a hazardous substance by fire crews and was managed accordingly.
Light westerly winds blew the smoke plume away but the specialist foam truck was deployed to smother the area and keep the smoke plume down.
Inspector Lenthall said the impacting truck was totally destroyed by fire, with the front trailer of the B-double trailer it hit also destroyed by fire.
The stationary B-double trailer which had been carrying furniture also sustained impact damage to it's other trailed.
A third truck involved in the incident was carrying frozen goods and sustained impact damage.
Update: Friday, 4pm
Emergency crews remain on scene at an earlier crash between three trucks on the Pacific Highway at Verges Creek in the early hours of Friday morning, May 12.
The highway was closed in both directions for a number of hours, with traffic diverted along Macleay Valley Way.
The southbound lanes of the highway have now reopened.
One northbound lane remains closed as the clean-up continues.
Earlier
The Pacific Highway remains closed at Verges Creek, north of Kempsey, following a crash involving three trucks.
The B-double trucks collided about 4.30am on Friday, May 12.
Emergency services were called to the accident early this morning, with the highway closed in both directions.
On arrival, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District found two parked B-doubles well alight.
NSW Fire & Rescue and the SES attended and extinguished the blaze.
One driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
There is no indication of when the Pacific Highway will reopen, with the clean-up expected to take some time.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to plan their trip accordingly.
A diversion via Macleay Valley Way to travel between South Kempsey and Frederickton has been put in place.
South bound lanes are expected to open around 10am, however north bound lanes will remain closed to approximately after lunchtime.
Motorists and the community are asked to plan additional time into their travels through Kempsey, due to increased traffic flows. The Traffic Management Centre and NSW Police Force are monitoring traffic for any issues.
