In good news; our doors are open again!

Say g'day to Cindy and Kera.
Theirs are the friendly faces you'll see when you visit ACM's new regional office.
Your Macleay Argus and Mid Coast Observer reporters and sales representatives are still based in the Kempsey Shire, but our bricks and mortar base is now at the corner of Gordon and Grant streets in Port Macquarie.
It's your one-stop shop for not only the Argus and Observer, but also the Port Macquarie News and Camden Haven Courier.
For the past few months, everyone's been busily working behind closed doors to get the office ready.
Much to Scoop's delight, we've flung those doors open again and are back to welcoming you in-person.
Scoop's our Hello Koalas ambassador. Painted by Rebekah Brown, he's no stranger to news, having been the subject of his own koala-napping in 2016.
When you walk up the steps, why not stop for a selfie. He'll be there proudly displaying a hint of the Superman shield, just like his reporter alter-ego Clark Kent.
Once inside, Cindy and Kera will not only point you in the direction of our own Clark Kents and Lois Lanes, they'll also whip up your Classifieds ad in a flash, for both digital and print.
And they'll have print copies of the Macleay Argus, Port News and Camden Haven Courier at the ready.
They can even show you how to become a digital subscriber to the Macleay Argus, which comes with access to ACM's extensive news network, including the Port News and Newcastle Herald.
If you want to make an appointment to see me or our Media Sales Manager Gee Hassan, our emails, phone numbers and office mailing address can be found at the bottom of the Macleay Argus website. When you arrive Cindy and Kera can help you sign-in.
Clearly we're putting our best faces forward; we're looking forward to seeing all yours again, too.
PS: To all women carers out there, no matter your role or connection, have a fabulous Sunday.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.