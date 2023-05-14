The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Kempsey Cannonballs defeat Hastings Valley Vikings in Mid North Coast Rugby northern division clash

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fullback Corey Gale sprung to life in the second-half as Kempsey Cannonballs broke their Oxley Oval drought with an emphatic 36-0 shutout of Hastings Valley Vikings on May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.