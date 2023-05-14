Police confirm man killed in accident at Willawarrin

Mid North Coast Police have confirmed that a man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Willawarrin on Saturday night, May 13.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Armidale Road, Willawarrin, about 25km west of Kempsey, around 10pm.
Police also attended and found a Mitsubishi Challenger had left the roadway and crashed into a gully.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the vehicle.
He died at the scene.
Police say he was believed to be aged in his 60s.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
