Police confirm man killed in accident at Willawarrin

Police confirm man killed in single vehicle accident near Willawarrin

By Newsroom
Updated May 14 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:32pm
Mid North Coast Police have confirmed that a man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Willawarrin on Saturday night, May 13.

