Macleay Valley Rangers aim for intensity after Zone Premier League win

Emily Walker
May 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Joe Kable's second-half strike was all that was needed to ensure Macleay Valley claimed all three points in a 1-0 win over Port United on Saturday (May 13) at Rangers Park.

Local News

