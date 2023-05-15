The Fire and Rescue NSW South West Rocks open day event was strongly attended by interested members of the community on Saturday, May 13.
Boys and girls took their turns sitting in the fire trucks, observing the sirens and blasting water out of the hoses.
The station's acting captain Mark Miller said the open day is an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, medical responses and humanitarian relief, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere," he said.
There were about 60 people who attended the station for the event on May 13.
Captain Miller said firefighters received a lot of enquiries about fire safety on the day. Firefighters are also available to help fit and check fire alarms at individual properties.
The station is currently looking for new recruits, who will be on-call firefighters for the South West Rocks unit.
Firefighters are called out to about 80 incidents each year.
Firefighters need to be willing to dedicate at least 24 hours a week to join the station.
"What we really need is for people to be available during daytime hours during the week," Captain Miller said.
"That's where we struggle."
The station currently has one female member but Captain Miller said they are always open to more women firefighters.
Trent Evans is a firefighter who has been employed with Fire and Rescue NSW for 12 years.
He joined the South West Rocks station in November after moving to the area from the Blue Mountains.
He said he's enjoying the lifestyle on offer and finds being a firefighter very rewarding.
For more information on how to become a new recruit, please visit the Fire and Rescue NSW website.
