Call for nominations ahead of Mid North Coast Police Awards

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 16 2023 - 4:00am
Mid North Coast Police District Acting Superintendent Joanne Schultz and Barry Hacker from Rotary E-Club of District 9650. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Mid North Coast Police officers who go above and beyond their normal day-to-day duties on the frontline are set to be acknowledged for their heroic and selfless actions.

Senior Journalist

Local News

