The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey students take up national Science and Engineering Challenge

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:51pm, first published May 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey High School students Ebony Haywood and Lylah Weismantel are helping power electricity across a map for the Science and Engineering Challenge. Picture by Emily Walker
Kempsey High School students Ebony Haywood and Lylah Weismantel are helping power electricity across a map for the Science and Engineering Challenge. Picture by Emily Walker

Approximately 300 students from across the Macleay and Hastings area gathered at Melville High School to take on The University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.