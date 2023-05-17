Approximately 300 students from across the Macleay and Hastings area gathered at Melville High School to take on The University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC).
Running over two days (May 16-May 17), the SEC is a nationwide outreach program that encourages young people to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The challenge is run in partnership with the University of Newcastle, local Rotary clubs and community sponsors.
The SEC now runs in over 53 regions across Australia but the challenge first began approximately 23 years ago in Kempsey.
West Kempsey Rotary Club Science Challenge Co-ordinator Richard O'Leary and former Rotary district governor Garry Johnson helped get the challenge started in 2000.
"[Mr Johnson] was the one that actually asked if I would seek out the University to see if we could do something about a SMART program that they had," Mr O'Leary said.
"And of course from that discussion, we have the challenge that we've got today."
Since starting in 2000, the Macleay Valley has only missed the SEC once in 2020.
Mr O'Leary said that he was excited to see the SEC still running in Kempsey.
"If I said what are the five things I really enjoy and am really proud out, the science challenge would be one of them," he said.
"I've always been involved and so I'm very proud of what our rotary club has been able to do, the partnerships we've built and the sponsors that we actually have."
Sponsors for this year's SEC event in Kempsey include Engineers Australia Newcastle, Melville High School, Kempsey Shire Council, Gordon and Heather Chirgwin, Kempsey's Scotts Hydraulic Services, Dennis Partners Engineers as well as the Kempsey, West Kempsey and South West Rocks Rotary Club.
The three Rotary clubs were out in force as volunteers to help run the challenge.
The students engaged in a number of activities from building a Mars rover to constructing a bridge strong enough to carry one kilogram from limited materials.
Ryder Binks from Camden Haven High School said that it's been a great day.
"It's really getting my engineering skills up to date," he said.
This is the opportunity that Kempsey SEC team leader Rachel McGivern is hoping for the students to experience.
Ms McGivern travelled from the University of Newcastle to coordinate, set up and run this year's challenge.
"[Students] can see that these STEM skills are really implanted in so many careers they have access to," Ms McGivern said.
"[It's] giving them the opportunity to talk to people about what they're interested in and giving them a chance to have more hands on activities."
The SEC is also part of a national competition with the winning team from Kempsey able to compete in a state final in August this year.
The winner of the SEC will be announced on Wednesday May 17.
Younger students in the Macleay also won't be missing out on the stem opportunities with a Science Discovery Day planned for Macleay Valley primary school students on Thursday May 18.
Later this week, Macleay primary school students will travel to Melville for a Science Discovery Day.
