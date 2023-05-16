The Mid North Coast is one of sixteen regions across NSW invited to apply to the newest Department of Planning and Environment's tender opportunity that will see local Aboriginal services providing cultural immersion training to department staff.
The Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has recently launched a statewide expression of interest to identify local Aboriginal service providers that can offer place-based cultural immersion training for their employees.
This opportunity is part of the department's Aboriginal Cultural Capability Framework.
DPE Director of Aboriginal People and Cultural Affairs, Amanda McCarthy, said the framework will provide employees with comprehensive learning to improve Aboriginal cultural awareness and capabilities, enabling them to deliver services in partnership with Aboriginal communities.
"Aboriginal people and cultures are so diverse that a 'one size fits all' approach to cultural learning won't work," Ms McCarthy said.
"Employees need to immerse themselves in their local communities or on Country with Traditional Custodians, knowledge holders and language speakers and understand their intrinsic connections with Country and the broader community," Ms McCarthy said.
Through the expression of interest process, DPE aims to establish a panel of preferred Aboriginal suppliers across NSW who can provide cultural immersion experiences and share the richness and diversity of Aboriginal culture and history on Country.
DPE works across a wide area of government services including Planning, Water, Aboriginal Housing, Social Housing and Property, Crown Lands, Office of Local Government and Environment, Energy, Heritage and Science.
There are approximately 10,000 employees in the DPE throughout NSW.
The expression of interest will run from May 15 to June 19 2023 to identify potential Aboriginal service providers.
These will be shortlisted and invited to tender for the delivery of services based on their local cultural knowledge.
Further information on the expression of interest can be found here: https://www.tenders.nsw.gov.au/
