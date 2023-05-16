The Macleay Argus
Cultural immersion training for DPE employees by local Aboriginal service providers

By Contributor Department of Planning and Environment
May 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Department staff undertaking cultural immersion training at Gundabooka National Park near Bourke. Picture supplied/ Department of Planning and Environment
The Mid North Coast is one of sixteen regions across NSW invited to apply to the newest Department of Planning and Environment's tender opportunity that will see local Aboriginal services providing cultural immersion training to department staff.

