Three out of four pools owned by Kempsey Shire Council will be under new management in time for the upcoming swimming season.
It was announced on Tuesday, May 16, at Council's Ordinary Meeting that Lifeguarding Services Australia Pty Ltd (LSA) will manage and operate Kempsey and South West Rocks swimming pools starting July 1, 2023.
LSA was awarded the five year tenders of Kempsey and South West Rocks swimming pools, however, tenders for Gladstone pool were rejected as the amount exceeded the projected budget.
Council will negotiate with Lifeguarding Services Australia Pty Ltd and current managers HudoSwim and Fitness Pty Ltd, to run the Gladstone pool for one year with further one year options to extend up to ten years in total.
Council says this agreement will allow it to examine future options for the facility, including community engagement and economic assessment in the context of the Special Rate Variation Investigation (SRVI) project. A report on the ongoing operation of Gladstone pool will be presented to a future Council Meeting.
The search for new tenders were announced by Council in mid-March, with applications closing April 17. Tenderers had the option of bidding for the lease and operation of one, two, or all three pools.
Crescent Head Aquatic Centre was not part of this application process and will be business as usual.
Members of the community are hopeful for an engaging environment and accessibility under the new management for Kempsey, South West Rocks and Gladstone pools.
Kempsey Swimming Club say they "struggled" with membership and volunteer numbers during the past season, resulting in them suspending their weekly club night activities and only operating for its competitive, representative members.
With a the new lessee announced, they are hopeful for a renewed passion for the club to reinvigorate their programs, encouraging new memberships.
"Due to the late nature of council putting the pools out to tender, along with no information on the quality of the incoming coaches, the majority of current competitive swimmers have committed to moving to Macksville for training and competing," said president of Kempsey Swimming Club, Tim Smith.
"This obviously puts further stress on an already struggling club," he said.
Mr Smith says Tony & Heather Hudson, current managers of the pools, have worked hard work for the swimming community.
"I know my child wouldn't be the swimmer today if not for them".
Prior to the Hudsons, Steve and Debbie Purvis managed South West Rocks swimming pool for just shy of three decades.
Ms Purvis says during the 29 years that she and her partner managed the pool they were dedicated to creating a "community-feel".
"We had music playing most of the time, [and] it was really friendly. If a kid was sick, I'd take them home, or if they left their shoes, I'd drop them off on the way home, it was those kind of things that made it [a] community," she said.
Ms Purvis hopes the future business model of the Macleay pools is community-focused with a welcoming atmosphere and affordable pricing. She believes village pools shouldn't be a profit-making enterprise and should be accessible and treated the same as a public library.
"Anyone should be able to afford to read a book and anyone should be able to afford to be able to have swimming lessons.
"It's part of the whole Australian story now that our children aren't learning to swim because it's become a money-making industry where the cost of classes are too expensive," said Ms Purvis.
According to council's website Crescent Head and Kempsey pools have been closed for the winter season from May and are expected to reopen beginning of August.
South West Rocks swimming pool and Gladstone's Macleay Memorial pool will reopen early October.
