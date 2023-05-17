The defence team for a South West Rocks man charged over the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson is waiting on a final autopsy report to be checked.
Grant Alec Coleman, 42, the younger brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, was excused from appearing in person or via video link when the case was mentioned in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Scott Nash on Wednesday, May 17.
Coleman is accused of delivering the blow that killed the former champion, during an alleged assault outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
He is charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
Police said emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way after reports a man had been punched to the face outside a licensed premises and had fallen to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found Mr Davidson, 45, unconscious outside the club.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman was excused from appearing via audio visual link when the matter was mentioned in Kempsey Local Court on May 17.
Coleman's defence lawyer said they are waiting on an autopsy report before the case proceeds.
"There is a post mortem report that has to be finally checked and we're waiting on that," he told the court.
"There is also an indication there may be another report in consideration in relation to the accused's affectation at the time of offending and we're waiting on that as well."
The court heard police have advised the autopsy report is expected to be received this week.
No plea has been entered and bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on June 21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.