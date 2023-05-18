The lawyer for a man charged in Kempsey by the Organised Crime Squad more than a year ago has been granted more time to review the facts of the case.
It's the second adjournment in a month for an extension in the case of Abdul Aziz El-Masri.
El-Masri, 50, was arrested in Kempsey by officers from the Raptor Squad on March 20, 2022, for allegedly supplying a "large commercial quantity" of prohibited drugs.
Police allege the man, from the Sydney suburb of Wentworth, was in possession of 6.46 kilograms of methylamphetamine and approximately one gram of cocaine.
El-Masri, who remains in custody, was also charged with participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.
He was excused from appearing in Kempsey Local Court when the case was mentioned on Wednesday May 17, and was represented via video-link by his lawyer Mohammed Bazzi from City Group Legal.
Mr Bazzi asked for the case to be adjourned to the next Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) day.
He told Magistrate Scott Nash that he was still reviewing the facts of the case.
"This matter has strong prospects of resolving," he said.
No pleas have been entered and bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on June 21.
