2 beds | 1 bath | 0 car
This is a glorious location and one that can't fail to impress.
Located in a quiet rarely used street in the popular village of Smithtown you will find this small but extremely comfortable two-bedroom home with private frontage to the mighty Macleay River.
Smithtown is a nostalgic riverside village with historic art deco buildings dotting its main street.
It's about a 15-minute drive to Kempsey in one direction, and to the wonderful beaches at Hat Head in the other.
The home has had some recent renovations which include a modernised bathroom, a neat kitchen, and timberfloors.
The views up and down the river are what will really capture your imagination.
There is also a two-room guest quarters or studio, which would be ideal for those working from home.
The established gardens provide colour and privacy.
Sit on your newly built timber wharf, throw in a fishing line and watch the world go by.
