Focus on roads in this week's police update | May 18

Kempsey police responded to several serious accidents in the Macleay Valley during the week ending May 17, which coincided with this year's National Road Safety week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, for an update on these incidents and what else has been keeping police busy.
Mid North Coast Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Armidale Road, Willawarrin after 10pm on Saturday, May 13.
They found a Mitsubishi Challenger on fire. The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.
Police are still in the process of identifying the driver. He is believed to be a man in his 60s who had visited the Willawarrin pub prior to the accident.
Police have suspended the license of a learner driver after he was found driving unaccompanied on Gregory Street, South West Rocks, at 9:30am on Friday, May 12.
The 49-year-old driver was driving a silver Toyota Landcruiser with a nine-year-old child in the front seat and his learner's plates not displayed.
His licence has been suspended.
Emergency services were called to a motorcycle accident on Belmore River Right Bank Road on Thursday May 11, at 7pm.
A 36-year-old motorcyclist was believed to be travelling in excess of 100km/h on the road, where an 80km/h speed limit is in place.
He struck a boundary fence and sustained leg injuries.
A witness at the scene performed CPR on the man which was continued by police until ambulance crews arrived.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a critical condition and transferred to John Hunter Hospital that night.
A crash involving three trucks on the Pacific Highway at 4.30am on Friday, May 12, was attended by police, ambulance crews and Fire and Rescue NSW.
None of the drivers involved was injured and no charges have currently been laid,
Police have arrested a man in relation to an assault that occurred on a private property at Burnt Bridge.
Around 4pm on Friday, May 12, a 34-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old man on the private property.
The victim suffered a broken jaw.
The 34-year-old man appeared in Kempsey Local Court the following day where he was granted conditional bail.
He has been charged with reckless bodily harm and taking conveyance of a motor vehicle without consent of the owner.
A ute was found by police shortly after it was believed to be stolen.
The motor vehicle was driven from a property on Smith Street, Kempsey, between 11:30pm Tuesday, May 9 and 6:30am, Wednesday, May 10.
The vehicle was located by police in bushland south of Kempsey at 7:30am on Wednesday, May 10.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the police.
Police were called to a grass fire on Gabriel Street alongside the Macleay River.
It appeared that bamboo had caught on fire.
Police say it may have been caused by a cigarette.
A knife was found on North Street West Kempsey around 3pm on Saturday, May 13.
A member of the public reported the knife to Kempsey Police who have since retrieved it.
Police were called to reports of a guest causing damage to a Kempsey Hotel on Wednesday, May 10 around 8:30am.
A kitchen was damaged, which resulted in staff contacting police.
They are still making inquiries regarding the incident.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
