Two people have been charged after an investigation into the death of a man in Kempsey earlier this year.
At about 11pm on Wednesday, March 1 emergency services were called to Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey, following reports a man had been stabbed.
NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene and treated the 39-year-old; however, he died at the scene.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District - with assistance from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - commenced Strike Force Weigand to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 9.35am on Wednesday, May 17 detectives, with further assistance from officers attached to Campbelltown Police Area Command, Bass Hill Regional Enforcement Squad, the Police Dog Unit and PolAir, executed a search warrant at an Airds address, where they arrested a 48-year-old man.
During a subsequent search of the property, police seized a number of items relevant to the investigation, which will now undergo forensic examination.
The 48-year-old was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where he was charged with murder.
He was refused bail to appear in Campbelltown Local Court today, Thursday, May 18.
At about 11am on Wednesday, May 17 officers also arrested a 31-year-old woman on Sea Street, West Kempsey.
She was taken to Kempsey Police Station, where she was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
She was refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on today, May 18.
