Police have charged two people over the death of a man in Kempsey

By Newsroom
May 18 2023 - 8:43am
A 48-year-old man was charged with murder at Campbelltown Police Station on May 17. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force
Two people have been charged after an investigation into the death of a man in Kempsey earlier this year.

Local News

