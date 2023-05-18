The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Shire community to receive over $28k in council grants

By Kempsey Shire Council
May 19 2023 - 4:00am
Macleay Valley Mountain Bike Club is one of the 18 community groups to benefit from a Council Community Grant. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council
Eighteen community groups will receive over $28,000 in grants to support community-led projects throughout the Kempsey Shire.

