Eighteen community groups will receive over $28,000 in grants to support community-led projects throughout the Kempsey Shire.
At Tuesday's Ordinary Meeting, May 16, councillors unanimously agreed to award $28,104.84 of funding through Kempsey Shire Council's Community Grant Program.
Leo Hauville, Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council said it is wonderful to be able to support local community groups.
"Volunteer-run organisations are the lifeblood of any area, playing important roles in our community, and it's fantastic to know that these grants will help them to continue their valuable work," said Councillor Hauville.
"Community groups are in one of the best positions to make a real difference in the Kempsey Shire and we do encourage them to make the most of the opportunity to receive funding from Council's annual Community Grant Program. There are categories to suit many community-led projects."
Council received 25 applications across the four grant categories, Mayoral Community Fund, Sporting Fund, Get Ready Grants and NAIDOC Week Grants.
Of these, 18 organisations were identified as having met the eligibility criteria and chosen to receive grants.
Some recipients include:
For more information about the program, visit the Council's website at ksc.pub/grants
