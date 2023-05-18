The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay community member celebrated in National Volunteer Week

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:28pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Jopling spends hours of her time every week volunteering. Picture supplied by Kempsey PCYC
Margaret Jopling spends hours of her time every week volunteering. Picture supplied by Kempsey PCYC

Margaret Jopling had to stop and think when asked where she volunteers her time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.