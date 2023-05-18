Chris Parkinson has volunteered with Trial Bay Marine Rescue at South West Rocks for 16 years as a rescue radio operator.
After spending his childhood holidaying at South West Rocks, Mr Parkinson made the town home in 2000.
Looking to become more involved in the community, Mr Parkinson along with his mother and sister Trial Bay Triathlon Committee and shortly after, the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol which is now known as Marine Rescue.
The Parkinson family successfully completed their radio operating training.
"My role of Radio Operator involves monitoring the vessels that have logged on to Marine Rescue Trial Bay and checking that vessels have returned safely," Mr Parkinson said.
"Sometimes a tow back or rescue is needed, and I assist with communicating with all parties".
Mr Parkinson says he enjoys volunteering and providing a service to the SouthWest Rocks community.
"I like that something unexpected could come up and I have to respond to it," he said.
"It's exciting when that happens".
Mr Parkinson says that while the role can sometimes be challenging, he feels confident with the manuals and processes at hand.
"Volunteering has given me more confidence because I have to communicate with vessels and other volunteers. It's given me the confidence that I can handle the different situations", said Mr Parkinson.
The volunteer says that Marine Rescue Trial Bay is recognised in the community.
"I have lots of community members stopping to say hello and thanking us for the work we do," he said.
"It makes me feel like I am part of something that members of the community appreciate."
Now an experienced volunteer after many years on the job, Chris is encouraging others in the community to try volunteering.
"Having the routine and connections and being part of something that is valued helps me with my anxiety," he said.
Mr Parkinson received support through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), allowing him to volunteer his time, which he says makes "a big difference" in his life.
"My supports are now more tailored and specific to my interests and needs," he said.
"I used to rely on my parents a lot, and now I am able to live in my own place much more independently and manage my supports.
"The support has helped me be more confident in the community and has broadened my social horizons.
Mr Parkinson would like to get paid employment in the future.
"I love science and maths and would like to do tutoring in science and maths for high school students.
"The NDIS can help me with that goal," said Mr Parkinson.
Mr Parkinson's NDIS journey is being supported by Creative Choices a support coordination provider based on the Mid North Coast.
