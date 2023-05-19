If you're up early enough this Saturday, you might see a line of runners weaving its way through Horseshoe Bay Reserve at South West Rocks.
The parkrun is how many locals get their weekly dose of physical exercise, and all thanks to the volunteers who facilitate the five kilometre community event.
Since the parkrun first began on October 6, 2018, volunteers have supported 2194 people to complete the course on 7736 occasions.
That's why they are being celebrated this National Volunteer Week, May 15 - 21.
Faye Vickers is the volunteer event director for the Horseshoe Bay Reserve parkrun. She said that through volunteering she has gained a "parkrun family" of all sorts of people.
"It's a real community of generous people who give up their time each week to watch and assist people being healthy and achieving small and large goals in their life," she said.
Volunteers support people as they take their first steps on their physical activity journey. Participants can walk or run the five kilometre course, with no time limit in place
Volunteer "tail walkers" even ensure no-one finishes last.
"Parkrun is all about having fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment," Ms Vickers said.
"All the volunteer roles are super simple. There are a wide variety of opportunities, from welcoming first timers to marshalling on the course to handing out tokens as people finish the five kilometres."
Ms Vickers said the group is always looking for volunteers.
"Volunteering for the wider community for an hour each week gives such a sense of belonging and giving back."
If you are interested, you can email horseshoebayreserve@parkrun.com, or simply turn up at 7am Saturdays.
