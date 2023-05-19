The Macleay Argus
On The Bench: Nav Willett joins Mick and Gary | May 19

Updated May 19 2023 - 11:28pm, first published 4:30pm
On The Bench with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge, previews and reviews the week in Group 3.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs travel to Regional Stadium on Sunday, May 21, to take on the Port Sharks in Round 4 of the Group 3 rugby league.

