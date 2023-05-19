On The Bench: Nav Willett joins Mick and Gary | May 19

The Macleay Valley Mustangs travel to Regional Stadium on Sunday, May 21, to take on the Port Sharks in Round 4 of the Group 3 rugby league.
Elsewhere on Sunday, the Wauchope Blues host the Port City Breakers at the Lank Bain Sporting Complex in Wauchope.
On Saturday, May 20, the Old Bar Pirates take on the Forster Tuncurry Hawks at the Old Bar Sporting Fields, while the Wingham Tigers take on the Taree City Bulls at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
Meanwhile, Taree City rugby league fullback Nav Willett is this week's guest in On The Bench with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
Willett is still eligible for under 18s but has locked in the custodian's position in Taree's first grade.
He is off to West Tigers for at least four years in November and will play SG Ball (under 19s) with the Tigers in 2024.
Willett revealed that he received an offer from the Sydney Swans, despite the fact he's never played AFL. He's also by far the tallest guest we've had on the segment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
