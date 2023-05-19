What am I supposed to be aware of this week?

*Here's the latest traffic report from Scoop (our Hello Koalas and yellow-ribbon wearing Road Safety Week ambassador); "don't become one of our news stories. Make sure you pledge to drive so others survive".
Let me apologise in advance.
In this discussion of the many, many awareness days we now recognise, I'm bound to miss any number of worthy causes. There are simply too many to list.
As my overflowing inbox can attest, it is also impossible to respond to the hundreds of requests I receive every week asking for the Macleay Argus to highlight a worthy cause or a worthy ambassador. So, my apology is to those who haven't made our digital or print pages.
For instance, did you know that this week was not only Road Safety Week, (which we have proudly supported) and Volunteer Week (which we love because of the people we get to profile), but it's also National Families Week, Food Allergy Week and Australian Made Week, among others.
Next week will be National Reconciliation Week, including National Sorry Day.
And, in a personal favourite, May is Zombie Awareness Month. But only in the US (of course).
Interestingly, an increasing number of requests we receive for awareness day or awareness week news stories, come from public relations companies or corporate communications teams. This begs the question; are marketing teams risking burying the message and/or the public's indifference, by commercialising and monetising social issues and volunteerism?
For instance, every International Women's Day, we end up with two competing messages.
This year's purple-themed #EmbraceEquity actually came from a marketing company but was the slogan even the biggest Australian companies adopted in their displays of support. The United Nations declared theme was in fact, "Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future".
Nothing grabs my attention more than a personal message from the advocates or volunteers of a grassroots cause or charity. There is a sincerity in their approach that screams "community", and there is no greater priority for a local newsroom than being aware of what's happening in the community.
If you look at the home page of the Macleay Argus website, you'll see the faces of the many people who have found a way to make us aware of the issues in this region needing our attention.
We love hearing from them and I personally remain in awe of all that they do and achieve.
As for covering awareness weeks, I'm sure we'll keep highlighting the big ones.
But I'd also like to think that if an issue needs reporting, then the people closest to it will reach out when that need is greatest, and not wait to book a spot in a hotly contested calendar of Awareness days, weeks and months.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
*Pictures of Scoop by reporter Emily Walker
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
