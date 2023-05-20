Port Macquarie Pirates snapped a two-game winless run and in the process celebrated winger Rhys Martin's 100th game in style with a 47-21 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs on May 20.
The Cannonballs, however, scored two of the last three tries to put some respectability into the scoreboard, but they were always in damage control.
Kempsey captain Carl Thurgood was pleased to see his team show some fight in the second half after a disastrous opening 40 minutes where they trailed 21-0 at the break and then 42-7 after 60 minutes.
"Kempsey teams of old would quite often roll over and not be able to compete in a game like that so I thought we muscled up which was pleasing for us," Thurgood said.
He didn't feel it was a reality check for his side, preferring to say it would give them a platform to build on in coming weeks.
"The Pirates boys were physical, fast and clinical from the start," he said.
"Unfortunately we couldn't go with them in that first 40 minutes and it was too late by the time we started to get things together in the second half."
The captain acknowledged his team also showed some resilience in the final 20 minutes when the scoreboard threatened to blow out.
"Sometimes when someone puts nearly 50 points on you it can be tough to learn things, but we need to take away even though things got tough we kept getting up and we kept going again," he said.
"If you want to win the competition here on the Mid North Coast this year where everyone seems to be quite even, you're going to have games like this where you pick yourself up and go again next week.
"I'm sure we'll do that. Today we probably didn't lift that next step that we need to coming up against a better side."
Pirates sprung to life midway through the first half of the contest with three tries in nine minutes with centre Andrew Boyce finishing the match with a hat-trick.
But coach Cam Gray said it was Pirates' defensive stand in the opening 20 minutes that set up the win when they absorbed a mountain of pressure as the Cannonballs camped inside their opponent's half.
"We absorbed, we absorbed and we absorbed and it was good the boys turned up and that's what we asked," Gray said.
"We had a chat before the game about turning up for your mates and we dubbed the week 'mates week' and we did it.
"It's also a memorial day for Peter Sales who is not with us anymore so he was part of our inspiration."
Gray admitted it was important Port Macquarie returned to the winner's list after back-to-back defeats to Grafton (21-17) and Coffs Harbour (22-20).
They also stumbled their way to the finish line in an opening-round victory over Hastings Valley.
"We pride ourselves on our attack and we were found wanting in those last two weeks and probably the second half of the Vikings game where we only scored one (try)," the coach said.
"We bounced back today, scored some good tries out there, so there's lots of positives and lots to work on as well.
"We've got a no excuses policy and we came up with a few today so we've got to get better and be optimistic."
