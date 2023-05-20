The Macleay Argus
Port Macquarie Pirates defeat Kempsey Cannonballs in Mid North Coast rugby

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:30am, first published 9:00am
Port Macquarie Pirates snapped a two-game winless run and in the process celebrated winger Rhys Martin's 100th game in style with a 47-21 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs on May 20.

