Two arrested after man's body found in metal cabinet in Warrell Creek, south of Macksville

By Sue Stephenson & Aap
Updated May 21 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 8:49am
A 33-year-old man was arrested by police in Brisbane. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A 33-year-old man is accused of flying to Sydney to help clean up a murder before dumping the victim's body in a creek between Kempsey and Macksville.

