A 33-year-old man is accused of flying to Sydney to help clean up a murder before dumping the victim's body in a creek between Kempsey and Macksville.
Charles Dennis Le Marcha Turnbull, pictured during his arrest in Brisbane on Wednesday, May 17, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder of 22-year-old Darcy Schafer-Turner.
Police prosecutor Eddie Fraser told Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, May 18, that the victim was an alleged drug supplier accused of owing thousands of dollars to two people who lured him to a Peakhurst unit in Sydney, on April 27.
A man, also aged 22, has been charged with his murder.
He was arrested by police on Monday, May 15, and has been refused bail to re-appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 17.
Police allege that after arriving in Sydney, Turnbull - who was dubbed "The Cleaner" - went to Bunnings Warehouse to buy items such as duct tape, cleaning materials, chlorine and a metal cabinet.
Detectives allege he then drove to Port Macquarie, where he bought a boat and trailer on Facebook Marketplace, before continuing to Warrell Creek north of Kempsey, where he dumped the body.
The body was discovered on May 12.
Turnbull was on bail for offences including money laundering and trafficking in South Australia, and drug-related and weapons charges in Queensland.
Magistrate John Costanzo ordered Turnbull be remanded in custody and extradition proceedings be suspended until his Queensland charges are finalised.
The murder arrests were the result of a drug investigation by officers attached to the Regional Enforcement Squad South.
They had established Strike Force Almug to investigate the alleged supply of drugs in the Caringbah area.
During that investigation, they became aware of a missing person and engaged State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Strike Force Etruscan was established to investigate further.
Strike force detectives then conducted a search in Warrell Creek, where they recovered Schafer-Turner's body on May 12.
Investigations under Strike Force Etruscan continue.
*Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
