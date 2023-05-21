The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Business

Deadline to enter Macley Valley Business Awards extended to midnight, May 22

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
May 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Outstanding Young Business Leader Kinne Ring (centre) with former Kempsey mayor Liz Campbell (left) and Regional Director of Business NSW Kellon Beard. Picture from Macleay Valley Business Chamber
Last year's Outstanding Young Business Leader Kinne Ring (centre) with former Kempsey mayor Liz Campbell (left) and Regional Director of Business NSW Kellon Beard. Picture from Macleay Valley Business Chamber

Business owners and employees have until midnight Monday, May 22, to nominate for the 2023 Macleay Valley Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist and academic and is responsible for ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.