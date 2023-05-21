Business owners and employees have until midnight Monday, May 22, to nominate for the 2023 Macleay Valley Business Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best and brightest, as well as the most dedicated and innovative leaders in the business community.
Winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the South West Rocks Country Club on Saturday, June 24.
There are awards for both business owners and individuals in two distinct categories; the Local Recognition Awards and the Excellence Awards, which are aligned with the NSW Business Chamber's regional and state awards.
The awards have four key objectives:
The deadline has been extended because a technical glitch meant the entry portal was temporarily unavailable.
Last minute entries can now be submitted via the Macleay Valley Business Chamber website.
