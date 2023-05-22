The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Elderly man dies after single-vehicle crash at Rainbow Reach

By Newsroom
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the accident at Rainbow Reach. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
The scene of the accident at Rainbow Reach. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on the state's Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.