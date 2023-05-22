South West Rocks Marlins have finally registered their first win of the 2023 Hastings League competition.
The Marlins scored seven tries in a 38-22 victory over fellow strugglers Comboyne Tigers that lifted them off the foot of the competition ladder.
The hosts scored tries through Cody Elliott, Peter Bula, Michael McPhillips, Joseph Quinlan, Owen Blair, Ivan Madden and Oscar Charlton.
Blair kicked five goals.
For the Tigers, Corrie Scott, Mason Green, Aaron Blackburn and Ben Donovan crossed for four-pointers while Jamaine Anderson kicked three goals.
