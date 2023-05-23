The Macleay Argus
Sorry business and police chief's new role won't change group's plan to tackle Kempsey crime

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 23 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Aboriginal Elders meet with Supt Shane Cribb at Kempsey Police Station for the Leadership Group launch in November, 2022. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Aboriginal Elders meet with Supt Shane Cribb at Kempsey Police Station for the Leadership Group launch in November, 2022. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A planned leadership group to tackle juvenile crime in Kempsey remains a priority, despite the temporary transfer of the district's police commander and sorry business in the community.

