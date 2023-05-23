Macleay Valley Rangers moved to the top of the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Kempsey Saints.
Following Port Saints' 2-all draw with Port United in Port Macquarie on the same day, Rangers took the outright lead in the competition by a point.
Rangers, however, have navigated their way to the competition lead despite having scored fewer goals than they have conceded.
Their rivals have lost some touch with the top three and currently sit five points adrift and only one point ahead of last-placed Camden Haven Redbacks.
