Macleay Valley Rangers defeat Kempsey Saints in Zone Premier League

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:28am, first published May 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Macleay Valley Rangers moved to the top of the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Kempsey Saints.

