After a three-year hiatus and over three decades running, Crescent Head Malibu Classic is back for the last weekend of May, bringing long-board riders from all over to the well-known point.
The iconic event kicks off on Thursday, May 25, at 7am and due to conclude in the afternoon of Saturday, May 27, depending on weather and surf conditions.
The surf competition began in 1989 with only half-a-dozen heats and now has over 60 events, including this year's new category of 75 and over.
There are 236 participants from 11 to 80 years of age.
President of the Crescent Head Malibu Club Roger Ferguson is humbled by the continued popularity of the event, especially in the older age categories.
"It just proves that surfing never ever gets old," he said.
The divisions that filled up the fastest were the over 70 and 75 men's and over 50 women's divisions.
Mr Ferguson says there is a large contingent of women competing.
Year after year the event brings hundreds of people from around the country to compete and spectate.
"Competitors are coming from all 'round Australia," Mr Ferguson said.
"The event is a boom for the local economy and provides a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful coastline and community we have here."
Local longboard riders will also be in the line-up.
"We've got a very strong local representation this year," said Mr Ferguson.
"The majority of previous winners will be the at "the classic" to defend their titles," said Mr Ferguson.
These include Harley Ingleby in the Open Mens, Lara Cashin in the Open Womens and Louise Jorgensen in the 50 and Over Womens.
New to town and the competition is Hannah Bromley who has signed up to the Open Womens "for fun".
Ms Bromley has had a career as a professional soccer player and says she will be happy if she gets knocked out in the first round.
"I've had my professional days, I just want to get out there and have some fun," she said.
After visiting Crescent Head for years, Ms Bromley finally made the move to the village this year and says she wants to enter in the Malibu Classic now that she's part of the Crescent Head community.
Visiting from Seal Rocks, Tess Lee was happy to get in the water and get a wave the day before the competition commenced, but says she will stick around and watch from the headland before heading home.
Local legend Robert 'Kenno' Kennerson started the event back in 1989 when he was President of the Malibu Club and says the comp was held during this time of year to bring people to the area outside of peak holiday periods.
"When we started it we picked this time of year, going back 30 years ago, because basically there was not much doing, so it brings people into the village.
"That was the basis of having it in the last weekend in May...because at times when it first was on you'd never get anybody coming after Easter, so it brought people into town. That's how we thought about it," said Mr Kennerson.
Crescent Head Elders Real Estate Agent Nathan Wilson confirmed that the occupancy of the village is at 50% for the weekend ahead.
"The surf competitions in town are often our busiest weekends," he said.
"They support not only the accommodation sector but the whole local economy."
Crescent Head Country Club has been the main supporter of the event since its conception and Mr Ferguson says "without the club's backing" they couldn't do what they do.
A presentation will be held on the foreshore on Saturday mid-afternoon with a Welcome to Country by Uncle Clarry and Didgeridoo from Benelong Carroll.
