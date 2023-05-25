Kempsey police responded to several serious accidents in the Macleay Valley during the week ending May 23.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Vince Nicholls, for an update on these incidents and what else has been keeping police busy.
Police are investigating an incident where a man jumped off the veranda of the Railway Hotel in West Kempsey at 3.40pm on Friday, May 19.
The man had climbed over the railing of the veranda, lowered himself and landed on the footpath before rolling onto the road.
Witnesses at the scene stopped to assist the man before paramedics arrived.
He was taken to hospital with a broken foot.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of what led to the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of a fight that took place in a car park on Smith Street, Kempsey on Monday, May 22.
Six people were involved in the fight in the car park near Big W between 4.30pm and 5.15pm.
Police stopped a 16-year-old learner driver who was caught driving unaccompanied at 9pm on Sunday, May 21.
Police stopped the driver on Kemp Street, Kempsey and noticed that the young driver was not displaying their L-plates and was not accompanied by a licensed driver.
The driver was issued with an infringement notice.
A women's black clutch was located on Leith Street, West Kempsey over the past week, but the owner has not been found.
The bag contained a set of car keys and make-up but there was no no I.D.
Police are encouraging anyone who believes the bag or car keys to be theirs to visit Kempsey Police Station.
Police are searching for witnesses for a car fire on Burnt Bridge Road, Burnt Bridge that occurred between 7pm and 7.40pm on Friday, May 19.
The car involved is believed to be a Toyota Camry.
The owner of the vehicle also hasn't been located.
Police are encouraging witnesses that may have been around in the area at the time of the fire to come forward.
Police received reports of property damage at Kempsey East Public School on Monday, May 15.
Tiles on one of the school buildings had been damaged, with a skylight on the roof of the girl's toilets also damaged.
Police suspect the damage occurred over the weekend.
Police located two cannabis plants at a property at Stuarts Point Road, Yarrahapinni on Sunday, May 21 at 5pm.
The two plants located at the property were approximately 170cm tall.
Police are investigating the incident.
Police attended a car crash on Plummers Lane, Rainbow Reach around 8.45am on Monday, May 22.
The driver of the vehicle was believed to be in his 90s and died at the scene.
A 31-year-old woman accused of being an accessory after the fact was arrested by police in West Kempsey on Wednesday, May 17.
She is just one of two arrests made in relation to the murder of David Vale.
She appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, May 18 and will next appear on July 19.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.