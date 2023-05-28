South West Rocks Rotary Club will welcome a new president for the next financial year.
After five years in the role Muni Osborne is handing over the presidency to Kym Clyma, who has been a member of the club for 12 months.
Ms Osborne says that while Ms Clyma is new to Rotary she is "very capable" of continuing the club's work as president of the South West Rocks branch.
Ms Clyma and her husband Tim moved to the town over two decades ago and say their involvement in Rotary is their way of giving back to a community that has given them so much during that time.
"When we moved here 23 years ago the community welcomed us and I wanted to give back to the community and Rotary is a wonderful organisation [because] it does give back to the community," said Ms Clyma.
"What we raise we [use to] help out preschools, schools, we try to give to people who are less fortunate than us.
"That's what we try and do and we're going to continue to do that."
A change-over dinner was held at the Rockpool in South West Rocks on Wednesday evening, May 24.
In attendance were Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville and councillor Kerri Riddington representing Kempsey Shire Council which continues to partner closely with South West Rocks Rotary Club.
Representatives of South West Rocks preschool and primary school, along with members of the local Surf Life Saving Club were also in attendance as recipients of donations.
Rotarian of 40 years and recently appointed District Governor of a new Rotary District, Neville Parsons, was the guest of honour for the event.
Ms Clyma was ceremoniously sworn in on May 24, however, she will officially commence her role as president on July 1, 2022.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.