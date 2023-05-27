The colourful artwork of Dunghitti man Jason Ridgeway has travelled over 400 kilometres for an exhibition at Newington College in Sydney for the artist's first major solo exhibition.
Mr Ridgeway of BlackBoy Creations is well known for his numerous accolades, local murals, surfboard art and artistic collaborations.
In 2021 he designed the Sydney Rooster's jerseys for the 2021 NRL Indigenous round and has had local exhibitions in the Macleay Valley.
But opening his first major solo exhibit has left Mr Ridgeway feeling "stoked'".
"It feels really good," he said .
"I guess it's going to open up some more opportunities as well.
""This exhibition was a long time coming."
Many of the artworks on display were painted this year for the exhibition.
"Most of the artworks are my experiences and what I've endured over the last couple of years," Mr Ridgeway said.
"There are some stories of the Dunghutti area and they come from my uncle and mentor John Kelly."
The exhibition at Concordia Gallery across from Newington College was official opened on May 18.
In attendance for the opening of the exhibit were family, friends, Member for Oxley Michael Kemp and Mr Ridgeway's mentor Uncle John Kelly.
"He's been such a great mentor," Mr Ridgeway said.
"There are a lot of stories that I haven't known that he has been sharing with me lately.
"I'm hoping to do more stories that relate to our Dunghutti heritage."
On top of opening the exhibit, the local artists is keeping busy with multiple projects. =
Mr Ridgeway and his wife Roxanne are currently working with Macleay Vocational College and Kempsey Council for a cafe in the food park.
"We are hoping to put a cafe up there in the existing building... and maybe some sort of gallery type space for artworks," Mr Ridgeway said.
Mr Ridgeway's exhibit will be available at Concordia Gallery until June 13.
Visitors can book by appointment to see the artwork.
