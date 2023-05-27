Young groms and seasoned surfers made their way to the coast for the final day of the 2023 Crescent Head Malibu Classic.
This year's surf competition drew 236 participants ranging from 11 to over 80 years of age.
After the competition was postponed halfway through day two of the competition (Friday May 26) due to poor conditions, the event was moved further down Killick Beach with the final day events scheduled to end later than originally planned.
The changes to the schedule didn't seem to bother competitors who made their way to the beach with boards ready to take to the waves.
Crescent Head Malibu Club president Roger "Fergo" Ferguson said there were all kinds of personalities at the Malibu Classic.
"Surfers- we are a package deal," he said
"All these characters...they all come from different surfing clubs from around Australia."
Mr Ferguson said that at the Malibu Classic the competitors are out there to share the event.
"That's what the vibe is," he said.
"There's no snakes [taking right of way from another surfer].
"I have a little saying in this game- it's amigos with no egos."
The surf conditions had improved since Friday (May 26) with a south westerly wind and slow building swell.
But Mr Ferguson said that it was hard to point out who was going to win.
"As you look out there it's an element of luck," he said
"You have to be in the right place at the right time
"It's just all up in the lap of the Gods."
For surfers Trevor Brady and John Nolan, surfing is a lifestyle.
The pair both took up surfing in the 1960s but had put the hobby on hold.
Mr Nolan only got back to the surf when he was 60-years-old.
"I married at 24, family moved to Cairns, [there was] no surf up there," Mr Nolan said, who now lives in Palm Beach.
"When the kids were old enough to look after themselves..I bought a second-hand long board and got back into it."
Mr Brady said it was his children that got him back into surfing at 50 years old.
"They went surfing so you go surfing," he said.
"My bucket list is to make it to 80 and still surf."
Now in their late 70s the pair have returned to Crescent Head for the Malibu classic.
"It's the same old great event to go to," Mr Brady said.
"I wouldn't miss it...I booked a holiday house 12 months in advance."
Friends Helen Murphy and Kerrie Murray first met each other at the Malibu Classic and were reunited in this year's competition.
The pair hadn't made it through to the 50s & over women's final but had plenty of family still competing.
"It's a real family event speaking for myself," Ms Murphy said.
"All my family surf- they drag me along."
Ms Murphy's twin daughters Lara Cashin and Bernadette Collier were competing in the open women's final and her son Aaron Murphy was due to catch the waves in the 35 and over division.
Ms Murphy only became a surfer in her 40s.
"When my husband was getting back into it we took our kids along and we got a beautiful family with the board riders club," she said.
Ms Murray also became a surfer later in life.
"I turned 50, all the kids had gone and my husband is a keen surfer," she said.
"It's a very big part of our lives so I just thought I'd give it a go someday and here I am 12 years later."
The pair were at shore supporting their families but were unlikely to stay seated on the sand for long.
"[I'll] hopefully have a free surf if there's any waves at the point," said Ms Murray.
