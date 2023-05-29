The Macleay Valley Mustangs have finished their weekend with a high after all four grades walked away with a win against the Wingham Tigers in Group 3 Rugby League.
First grade finished up strong with an 18-12 win but coach Ant Cowan said that it was a game of two halves against the Tigers.
"At the end of the day it was an ugly win but a win is a win," he said .
"We started slow."
At halftime, the Tigers were on top after scoring 12-0 against the home team.
"I just said to my boys 'you know 12 points ain't enough'," Cowan said
"We just needed to get some ball and to get to our points and we definitely showed that in our second half."
Key players Isaiah Barker and Viliame Tobesewa had returned to the game after suffering injuries earlier on in the season with Ronald Sines also returning to the field.
"Having those three big bodies... helped our boys in the middle defend really really well," Cowan said.
"[Barker] just being a leader in our team...really changed the game."
Other grades also walked away triumphant with under 18's scoring an 18-4 win, reserve grade taking home a 28-16 win and women's tackle scoring a whopping 32-6 victory.
Heading into the next game against Forster-Tuncurry Hawks, Cowan said first-grade will be focused on their starts.
"That's something we want to work on this year is starting from the start and fixing up our one percenters, completing our sets and just being real disciplined in a lot of areas."
