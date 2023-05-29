The Macleay Argus
All grades win for Macleay Valley Mustangs in Group 3 games

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 3:30pm
The Macleay Valley Mustangs have finished their weekend with a high after all four grades walked away with a win against the Wingham Tigers in Group 3 Rugby League.

