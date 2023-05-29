Kempsey Cannonballs have claimed a 13-7 win over the Coffs Harbour Snappers after pushing through with a strong defence throughout the game.
Cannonballs Jeremy Winn led from the front with a commitment to defence and a tremendous work rate.
"He's been fantastic for us for the past few weeks," co-coach Jared Fuller said.
"He's become a real leader of our team."
Both teams wrestled for control in the first half of the game with a try from Corey Gale and a penalty goal from Flynn O'Loughlin putting the Cannonballs in the lead at 10-7 by halftime.
"The first half was very tight," Fuller said.
"Snappers scored a try in the first half and had the opportunity to score another... but I felt we were resilient in defence throughout the game."
The Cannonballs scored the winning and only points of the second half with another penalty goal scored by O'Loughlin.
"Coffs Snappers are a really good team and it was there probably for both teams to take," Fuller said.
"I just thought our effort defensively was just phenomenal."
"We defended our line for that last five or ten minutes of the game with two players down."
Fuller said he was happy the team was able to stay in the fight at the end but hopes to improve on simple errors with the ball in hand.
Next week the team will be travelling north to face-off against the Grafton Redman.
Last year the Cannonballs proved to be successful against their competitors but but Fuller said next week's game the team on Saturday (June 3) will be a bit of an unknown.
"Grafton have got a lot of new players in so it's a bit difficult for us to get a gauge on where they're at," he said.
"We've got a couple of weeks off this weekend so from our perspective it'd be fantastic to go up there and get a win on Saturday if possible."
